Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

FFC stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.