Flare (FLR) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Flare has a total market cap of $834.01 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,338,719,493 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01824165 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,500,670.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

