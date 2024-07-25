Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.
Shares of FLEX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 7,556,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
