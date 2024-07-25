Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 7,556,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Flex has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.