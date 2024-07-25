FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 58,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 160,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 61.6% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

