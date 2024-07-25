Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ford Motor Trading Down 17.8 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 229,223,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,001,738. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

