Ford Motor to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of F traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 256,384,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,177,184. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

