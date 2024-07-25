FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $57.94. Approximately 61,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 522,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

