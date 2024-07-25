Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 1,858,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,029. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.