Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25-6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.
Shares of FTV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 1,858,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,029. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
