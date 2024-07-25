Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.68. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 901,121 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,379,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

