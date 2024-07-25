Forvia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Forvia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Forvia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Forvia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

