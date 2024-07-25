Freeway Token (FWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $368,867.20

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Freeway Token has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $368,867.20 and approximately $472.54 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freeway Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,775,222,000 tokens. The official website for Freeway Token is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freeway Token (FWT) is a utility token for the expanding Freeway universe. Earn extra rewards on Freeway products by holding FWT on the Freeway platform. Users can also stake FWT to earn even more rewards.”

