FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.9 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 969,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,339. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.