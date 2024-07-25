FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.25

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.25 and last traded at $240.59, with a volume of 14342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.49.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

