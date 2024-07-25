Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.