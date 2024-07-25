Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $532.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

