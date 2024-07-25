Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $532.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

