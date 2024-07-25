Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $532.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
