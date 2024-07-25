Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

