FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $36.92 million and $1.25 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

