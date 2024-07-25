FY2024 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.26.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.35.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

