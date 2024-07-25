FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.26. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$140.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WFG stock opened at C$109.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 2.09. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$121.64.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The firm had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.
West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.46%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
