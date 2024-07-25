FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE BOH opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

