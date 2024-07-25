FY2025 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Get PG&E alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

PG&E Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.