Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galantas Gold Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of GALKF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Galantas Gold
