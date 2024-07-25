Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GALKF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

