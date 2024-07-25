Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 1,185.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

