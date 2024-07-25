GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $26.05. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 219 shares.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

