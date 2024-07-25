Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.10. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 426,063 shares.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -60.56.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

