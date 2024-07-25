Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.24

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.24 and last traded at $174.48, with a volume of 212180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

