Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 11.6 %

Garrett Motion stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 236,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

