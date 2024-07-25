GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,835. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

