GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GATX also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.