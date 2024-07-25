General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.40-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of GD traded up $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $291.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

