General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45. General Motors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 4.0 %

General Motors stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 11,706,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,889,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.