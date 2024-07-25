Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.320 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 379,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,158. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Getty Realty Company Profile

