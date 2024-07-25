Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.29. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,576,757 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

