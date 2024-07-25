Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 139,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 217,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Gogoro Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $366.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

About Gogoro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

