Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Goldex Resources Stock Down 8.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Goldex Resources
Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
