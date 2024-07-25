Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $65.70

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.70, but opened at $77.53. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 42,995 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 22.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

