Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.55

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 27843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

