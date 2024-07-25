GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 26,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,230,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

