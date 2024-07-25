Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grab by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 21,299,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279,443. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.