Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

GGG traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.97. 602,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

