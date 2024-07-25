GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 8.6% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.52 and last traded at $67.42. 4,046,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.