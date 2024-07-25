Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Up 19.7%

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shot up 19.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. 190,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 48,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Graphite One Trading Up 33.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.