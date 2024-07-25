Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

GRBK stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Green Brick Partners

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.