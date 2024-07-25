Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 1.8 %

LON:GRP traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.03.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

