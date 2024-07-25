Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 1.8 %
LON:GRP traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.03.
About Greencoat Renewables
