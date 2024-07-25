Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6575 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 145.6% annually over the last three years.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

GGAL opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

