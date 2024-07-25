Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 10,351 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GHLD

Guild Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at $375,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.