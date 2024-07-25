Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 12,781,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 2,299,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £760,494.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

