Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Zacks reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

