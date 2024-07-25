Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,977,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,143,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $712,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 225.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 75,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

